LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino closed early on Sunday evening after a water main break, according to an official with Boyd Gaming Corporation.
The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed.
David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming Corporation, said as a result of the break, there is no pressure to the fire sprinkler system.
Officials evacuated the building until the main is repaired.
Repairs are currently underway, Strow said, but a reopening time has not been set yet.
