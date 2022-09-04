Belterra Casino Resort.jpg

Belterra Casino Resort (Courtesy of Belterra Casino Resort/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino closed early on Sunday evening after a water main break, according to an official with Boyd Gaming Corporation. 

The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. 

David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming Corporation, said as a result of the break, there is no pressure to the fire sprinkler system. 

Officials evacuated the building until the main is repaired. 

Repairs are currently underway, Strow said, but a reopening time has not been set yet. 

