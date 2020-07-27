LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will close bars and cut restaurants’ indoor seating limits to 25% of normal capacity starting Tuesday through Aug. 11, the Kentucky Restaurant Association said on Facebook Monday.
Beshear is expected to announce new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus at his 4 p.m. briefing and said last week that closing bars and further limiting restaurant seating would be the next two measures based on White House guidance.
The restaurant association is one of the industry groups providing input to Beshear’s administration on emergency rules and regulations.
Restaurants are currently allowed 50% of their normal indoor seating capacity and 100% of their outdoor seating capacity. Beshear's latest move doesn't affect outdoor seating, the restaurant group said.
The new restrictions take effect Tuesday, July 28, at 5 pm, the group said.
A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.