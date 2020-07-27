LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will close bars and cut restaurants’ indoor seating limits to 25% of normal capacity starting Tuesday through Aug. 11.
Beshear also recommends that public school districts not open to in-person classes until the third week of August.
The new restrictions are to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has been escalating in Kentucky since mid-July.
"It's time to do the things that we've got to do, given the stage that we are in, to control this virus," Beshear said.
Beshear stressed that the bar and restaurant restrictions — as well as mask mandate implemented earlier this month — are steps recommended by President Trump's White House and Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of Trump's coronavirus task force.
Restaurants are currently allowed 50% of their normal indoor seating capacity and 100% of their outdoor seating capacity. Beshear's latest move doesn't affect outdoor seating.
The bar and restaurant restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association, which got advance notice of the rules.
Beshear said Kentucky's percentage of virus tests that are positive — a seven-day average 5.58% as of Monday — continues to rise, which means the increase in cases has to do with viral spread and is not merely a reflection of more testing.
"We've got to see that start coming down," Beshear said.
Stacy Roof, CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said the order is another blow to a struggling industry.
Kentucky restaurants were allowed to reopen to in-person dining in May at 33% capacity, which grew to 50% in June.
"It’s hard to go backwards. It's hard to plan for; it’s hard to tell operators who are close to turning a profit that they have take a few steps back … It’s really hard to lay people off for such a short term," she said.