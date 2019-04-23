LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Terry Gill will leave as secretary of Gov. Matt Bevin’s economic development cabinet at the end of May to return to the private sector, Bevin’s office said Tuesday.
Gill, of Louisville, joined the Bevin administration in January 2017 and was formerly head of Enterprise Corp, Greater Louisville Inc.’s entrepreneurship arm, and of FetterGroup, a Louisville paint and coatings business.
In a news release, Bevin praised Kentucky’s business attraction efforts under Gill.
“The stellar effort put forward by Terry and his team has led to unprecedented economic investment and has helped to solidify Kentucky’s reputation as the most business-friendly state in America,” Bevin said in the release. “He will be missed, but we know he won’t be far away.”
The release indicates Gill has not determined his next career move.
Gill’s accomplishments include an expansion of Toyota’s automotive plant in Georgetown, Amazon’s location of its air hub in Northern Kentucky and announcements of new metals production plants by Nucor Corp. (in Brandenburg) and Braidy Industries (in Ashland), according to the release.
Companies have announced intentions to invest more than $15.8 billion and add 32,400 jobs during Gill’s tenure, including a state record $8.77 billion in 2017, according to the release.
Bevin will recommend that Vivek Sarin, who co-leads the cabinet with Gill as its “executive officer,” be named interim secretary.
The change must be approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership Board, which the governor chairs. The board must also conduct a national search for a permanent replacement for Gill.
Gill and Sarin among the highest-paid officials in state government, each with a $250,000 annual salary.