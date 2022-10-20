LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliances on Thursday.
The retail tire service company donated to the nonprofit that supports children and families dealing with cancer.
"We each have families and know how important it is to do all we can to beat cancer," said Greg Kimberlin, owner of Big O Tires. "Helping these kids is one small way."
Kids Cancer Alliance, in its 40th year of existence, provides oncology and sibling camps, teen and family retreats, events, in-hospital programs and financial support.
"With donors and volunteers like Big O, we greatly improve the quality of life for children with cancer," said Shelby Russell, executive director at Kids Cancer Alliance.
Big O Tires said it will continue to support KCA's family events, including a day at an aquarium and holiday part.
