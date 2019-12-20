LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A popular NuLu restaurant has expanded into Saint Matthews.
Biscuit Belly opened its second location, at 723 Lexington Road, in the former Zoe's Kitchen building Friday. The first 20 customers in line received a $150 gift card. All customers received a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a food item.
The first Biscuit Belly opened in June at 900 E. Main St, and owners plan to open another location, in Louisville's Colonial Gardens, at 5207 New Cut Road, in March. The new Saint Matthews location covers 2,800 square feet and seats 70, and an outdoor patio is scheduled to open in the spring.
Biscuit Belly's menu features made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches and twists on Southern breakfast fare.
"It's Southern-inspired, we've got biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy — all kinds of, you know, southern-themed stuff," General Manager Lizzy Turner said. "We smoke everything in house, things made from scratch."
The Saint Matthews location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.