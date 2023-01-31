LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Monroe County Health Department in Indiana closed nine Bloomington-area Subway locations due to a licensing issue.
According to an article from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, a notice placed on the Subway's doors said the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating without the correct license in Monroe County, which is in "direct violation" of Indiana state law and a Monroe County ordinance.
The following locations were closed:
- 319 Winslow Road
- 4623 Richland Plaza
- 1350 W Bloomfield Road
- 4001 Old State Road 37
- 2886 E 3rd Street
- 1799 E 10th Street
- 907 S College Mall Road
- 1839 N Kinser Pike
- 3480 W 3rd Street
The only remaining location, according to Subway's website, is inside the Wal-Mart at 3313 West State Route 45 in Bloomington.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.