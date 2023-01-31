Subway closes Bloomington locations

Nine Subway locations closed on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 due to operating without a proper license in Monroe County, IN. (Photo courtesy of Fox 59, Andrew Fawbush)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Monroe County Health Department in Indiana closed nine Bloomington-area Subway locations due to a licensing issue. 

According to an article from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, a notice placed on the Subway's doors said the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating without the correct license in Monroe County, which is in "direct violation" of Indiana state law and a Monroe County ordinance.

The following locations were closed:

  • 319 Winslow Road
  • 4623 Richland Plaza
  • 1350 W Bloomfield Road
  • 4001 Old State Road 37
  • 2886 E 3rd Street
  • 1799 E 10th Street
  • 907 S College Mall Road
  • 1839 N Kinser Pike
  • 3480 W 3rd Street

The only remaining location, according to Subway's website, is inside the Wal-Mart at 3313 West State Route 45 in Bloomington.

