LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest BMW dealerships in the country is now open in Louisville.
BMW of Louisville moved to Blankenbaker Parkway from Hurstbourne Parkway. It opened on Saturday and doubled its service and sales capacity.
General manager Adrian Miron said it was a $16 million project that has created dozens of new jobs.
"We picked this location being close to Lexus. We think that this side of town is growing, and we felt this is a great place for this dealership," Miron said.
The dealership has space for more than 500 cars on the lot.
