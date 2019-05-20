LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting a new bourbon and sightseeing service.
It's called Bourbon City Cruisers, and it will use what looks like an over-sized golf cart called a tuk tuk. The eco-friendly vehicles built for six will take people on bourbon-themed or sightseeing tours.
Mint Julep Experiences owner Sean Higgens calls the tours "'transportainment." He says the tours are a unique mix of transportation and entertainment.
Tours start at the Falls City Market at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Wednesdays through Sundays. With an expert behind the wheel, people can stop at downtown restaurants and attractions including Nulu, Whiskey Row and Slugger Field. The tours last less than three hours and prices start at $69.
Visit bourboncitycruisers.com or call 502-200-9278 for more information on tours, jobs and partner destinations.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.