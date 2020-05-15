LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky distillery is joining local restaurants in offering curbside service.
Old Forester Distilling Company is launching its new pick-up service Friday: "Old Fo to Go."
Curbside pickup is available on Fridays between noon and 5 p.m.
Each week, Old Forester will offer a new curated product.
Customers 21 and older must order online before picking up their spirits. Part of the proceeds will go to the Fund for the Arts' Cultural Lou Recovery.
