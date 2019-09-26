LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If bourbon rickhouses are collapsing, why not make them out of something sturdier than wood?
A developer plans to build a warehouse for aging bourbon barrels by stacking shipping containers six stories high, according to plans filed this week with Louisville Metro government.
The 120,000-square-foot rickhouse and a small office building nearby would be built at the end of a cul-de-sac at 11601 Diode Court, an industrial area in Jeffersontown.
The plan was filed on behalf of Bourbon Structures / DKN Architects. The documents don’t indicate whether any particular bourbon distiller is involved in the project.