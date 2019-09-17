LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A love of Kentucky's bourbon heritage and a love of beer are coming together in northern Kentucky.
The Braxton Brewing Company Barrel House is set to open at the end of September in Fort Mitchell and will feature a unique selection of barrel-aged beers.
The warehouse underneath the main floor will house a variety of barrels for aging the beer.
The 2,000 square foot loading dock has been redeveloped with large glass garage doors and a large outdoor patio.
