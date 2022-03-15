LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brown-Forman is releasing a line of ready-to-pour cocktails.
The spirit company is launching "Up and Over" cocktails in six states, including Indiana, this month. The cocktails include a dry martini made with Fords gin, a whiskey sour made with Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, a margarita made with Herradura Tequila and a ginger citrus old fashioned made with Old Forester.
The cocktails will cost around $15.
Each cocktail comes in a 375 milliliter glass bottle with recommendations on how to serve.
