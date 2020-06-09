LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $128 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.
The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $709 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $827 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.
Brown-Forman shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.
