LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. plans to add rum to its portfolio with the acquisition of the Diplomático Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group S.L. of Spain.
As part of the deal, Brown-Forman will acquire a production facility in Panama and about 100 employees. Terms were not disclosed.
The deal represents a broadening of Brown-Forman’s portfolio, which is primarily comprised of whiskeys. About half the company’s sales come its Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey franchise.
In recent years, the company has added tequila and gin brands via acquisitions. It has long wanted to enter the rum category, according to a company spokeswoman.
“Diplomático Rum will join our expanding portfolio, giving Brown-Forman a market leading entry into the fast-growing super-premium rum category. This aged rum brand has distinctive packaging, strong brand positioning, and is a delicious tasting spirit,” Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting said in a news release.