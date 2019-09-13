LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally owned business gave a sizable donation Friday to help fight hunger in Louisville.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint presented a $13,000 check to Kentucky Harvest. The money was raised during the store's annual EGGFest event in August.
During EGGFest, chefs showcase their skills and share culinary creations all cooked on Big Green Egg Grills.
"EGGFest has been a great event for Brownsboro Hardware & Paint," said Jim Lehrer, owner of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. "It started small with just eight eggs out in the parking lot. It was a free event. It's grown over the years. We see it as a great way to give back to the community and have a lot of fun cooking some great food at the same time."
Over the past six years, Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has raised more than $135,000 to help fight hunger in Louisville.
Next year's EGGFest is set for July 31 and Aug. 1.
