LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bubba's 33 is planning on opening two new locations in Louisville.
The sports bar and restaurant is owned by Texas Roadhouse.
The company has filed plans to open a restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Another location would be put in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
Bubba's 33 has more than 35 locations across the country, and is named after the late Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO, Kent Taylor.
The chain's first Kentuckiana location opened in Clarksville, Indiana, several years ago.
