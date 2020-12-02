LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buckhead Mountain Grill is closing its landmark restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana, after 23 years.
In a post on social media, the owners said the waterfront restaurant will permanently close on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m.
"It has been an incredible journey and we are honored to have been part of this community for over two decades," the post says. "We would like to thank our guests, staff, vendors and the entire southern Indiana community for making Buckhead such a special place for family and friends over the years."
Buckhead Mountain Grill has been a fixture on the waterfront and a hot spot for Thunder Over Louisville viewing for years.
The Buckhead Mountain Grill on Bardstown Road in Louisville closed in July, after COVID-19 restrictions cut business. It had been in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center for 25 years.
The post says Buckhead will still have a location in Bellevue, Kentucky, but the building on the Jeffersonville waterfront that was once also home to Rocky's Sub Pub will be taken over by Upland Brewing Company.
