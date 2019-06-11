LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long lines and chaos, all over teddy bears. That's what happened last year during Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age" promotion.
Now, the company is bringing the deal back, but says it's doing things differently this time around.
This year's promotion only allows people who are registered for the company's Bonus Club to buy a bear for the price of a child's age.
Anyone can sign up online, but the company will only give out 200,000 tickets.
Customers will then redeem those tickets at specific times during the last week of June.
