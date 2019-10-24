LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Butchertown Grocery is expanding with a new bakery, and it's not just offering sweets treats.
Butchertown Grocery Bakery will have its grand opening Friday, Oct. 25 at noon. The bakery is at the corner of Main and Shelby Streets -- just two blocks from the restaurant.
The bakery will offer beer and bourbon along with lunch and breakfast sandwiches. It will also sell take-home dinners and a variety of baked goods including pastries, breads, chocolates and cookies.
Owner Chef Bobby Benjamin is teaming with pastry chef Barbara Turner, a former instructor from Sullivan University. She says many of their baked goods feature a nod to bourbon.
"Bourbon Barrel smoked sugar. So that encases our sugar cookie,so we basically take a sugar cookie and encase it in smoked sugar," she said.
Benjamin says they also have ingredients they source themselves. "We age maple syrup, we age a lot of vinegars, a lot of oils in the bourbon barrels."
The bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 7 pm. seven days a week.
