LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular pizza parlor is closing its doors less than three years after it opened.
Effective Sunday, Sept. 29, Butchertown Pizza Hall is closing for good. Restaurant owners Allan and Shelly Rosenberg made the announcement Sept. 23 on the pizza hall's Facebook page.
"This decision was not made lightly or without consideration of all the data," the Rosenbergs said in the Facebook post. "Our first priority was our employees. We have made (and are continuing to make) every effort to make sure the people who got us this far are taken care of post-pizza."
According to the Facebook post, the Rosenbergs will be pursuing other ventures.
"We’d like to thank all of our guests for a ridiculously fun few years," the Rosenbergs wrote. "Shelly and I love Butchertown, we've made it our home, and we have no intention of leaving this area personally or professionally - so, that said, please stay tuned for a forthcoming, much more joyous announcement.
"The Greater Louisville community is eclectic and diverse, which leads to an amazing city and a very vibrant, yet, tough, food scene. Unfortunately, a restaurant is still a business, and, sometimes, tough decisions must be made. We are moving forward to new ventures with our heads high, and very few regrets."
The pizza hall is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.
