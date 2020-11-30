LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The holidays are fast approaching, which means it will soon be peak shipping season to get those presents under the tree on time.
Because of safety concerns with COVID-19, more holiday shoppers are skipping the busy malls and buying online this year. It’s expected the extra volume will add more pressure on the post office and private shipping companies.
"This is peak season, and that's nothing new for UPS. I would say this year is probably going to be a little ‘peakier’ than usual, because of the pandemic and all of the shipping that people are already doing to their homes,” said UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer.
UPS prepares all year for the holiday peak season. The closer it gets to December, the busier it gets for the 525,000 UPS employees across the globe. And in recent years, peak season lasts through January, when everyone is making returns or using those gift cards.
"Normally, at Worldport we process about two million packages every day. During peak season and the busiest times right before Christmas, that's four million and beyond,” said spokesperson Jim Mayer.
Shipping deadlines and prices can differ by company. The UPS guaranteed shipping deadlines are as follows:
• December 15: ground shipping
• December 21: three-day select
• December 22: second-day air
• December 23: next-day air
"Our top tip is: buy now, ship now. Don't wait. There's no reason to wait until Christmas week when you know you have to ship that gift. Go out to the store, buy it. Go online, buy it. Box it up, send it, and get it on to its recipient,” said Mayer.
Other tips to ensure your packages arrive safely:
• Print two shipping labels. Attach one to the outside of the box, and pack the other one inside. If the outer label falls off, UPS workers will be able to use the spare label and repackage the box.
• Carefully pack the box with packing peanuts, paper, or bubble wrap so that nothing rattles around or gets damaged in transit.
• Use the UPS mobile app to track your shipment, get alerts, or redirect the delivery to a designated UPS access point if needed.
UPS is still hiring seasonal workers to help get the job done. Click here to apply for available seasonal positions.
"We definitely do want more employees. We're looking for both package handlers to work in the hub as well as driver helpers on the package vehicles. I will say if you want to make some holiday cash, being a package handler is a good way to go right now. We are offering bonuses of up to $1,000 for the holiday season for employees that work in Worldport,” Mayer said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.