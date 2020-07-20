LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new deal means Caesars Southern Indiana will be sold, perhaps by the end of the year.
Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts just completed a recent merger, creating the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S. But under the deal, Caesars Southern Indiana and two other casinos in Evansville and Hammond will be sold to meet state gaming commission stipulations for the sale.
Specifically, state officials want to ensure that Eldorado doesn't own too many casinos in Indiana. Eldorado will keep the two Indianapolis area casinos it just bought from Caesars: Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand in Shelbyville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.