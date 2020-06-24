LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Entertainment is now requiring everyone indoors at all properties, including Caesars Southern Indiana, to wear masks. Previously guests were required to wear masks only at table games.
The policy took, which took effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday, applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby, the Las Vegas-based company said.
Caesars Southern Indiana also said on Twitter that it is now prohibiting smoking on the gaming floor.
June 24, 2020
"The scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person," Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a news release.
The company said its universal mask policy applies to all businesses currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina.
"The mask requirement will also apply to additional Caesars properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Ontario," the company said.
