LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That can of soup is about to cost you more.
Campbell's Soup said it's raising prices on its products, blaming supply issues, and said it's paying more for ingredients and transportation.
Prices are set to jump later this year.
Campbell's has its line of soups, spaghetti-O's, Prego sauces and the Swanson, Goldfish and Lance Snack brands.
The company said sales declined 12% in the recent quarter, compared with a year ago when people were stocking up to eat at home.
