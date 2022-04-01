LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana just got a little tastier with the opening of a new restaurant.
Carali's Chicken opened its newest location on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, near the Green Tree Mall.
The restaurant offers rotisserie chicken cooked over charcoal, along with a variety of sides.
"Well, we are really excited we finally opened our first store in Indiana," Carali's owner Rafael Dabello said. "A lot of customers from Louisville asked why we didn't open in Indiana, so finally, after so many years, we finally opened."
Carali's has five other locations in Kentucky: on Baxter Avenue, New Cut Road and Taylorsville Road in Louisville, one on Shelbyville Road in Middletown and one in Simpsonville. For hours and locations, click here.
The owner said he hopes to eventually expand to Jeffersonville and New Albany in southern Indiana.
