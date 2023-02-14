LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is reopening on Wednesday after being closed for a month.
Carmichael's Kids in the Highlands closed in January due to flooding.
The bookstore opened on Bardstown Road in 2014. It also carries a selection of toys, games and gifts, and hosts special events for children, as well as story times and author events.
The bookstore will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
"It's been a hard month having our doors closed, dealing with repairs, and not getting to see your smiling faces," Carmichael's Kids posted on Facebook. "Our community reaching out and sharing with us how much the store means to them has definitely helped lift our spirits."
Carmichael's Kids is part of Carmichael's Bookstore in Louisville. The local bookstores have been in business for more than 40 years, and now have two locations on Bardstown Road and another on Frankfort Avenue.
