Carr's BBQ opens market and restaurant in Floyds Knobs

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A barbecue staple in southern Indiana has expanded.
Carr's Barbecue and Market started with a tent and a parking lot in Floyds Knobs. Owner Adam Carr used the business to earn some extra money on Saturdays.
The business grew when Carr started a food truck and later, a small to-go window. Now, there's a sit down restaurant and market on Paoli Pike.
"Me and my family, we run about 50 head of cows," Carr said. "We sell some of it here in the store. We have a market as well. We don't just do the barbecue."
All the meat comes from local Kentucky and Indiana farms.
The market sells raw meat, steaks, burgers, farm-fresh eggs, bacon, local honey, pickles, jam and relish.
The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday.
