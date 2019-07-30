LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caufield's Novelty, Inc., the store where generations of Louisville residents have found Halloween costumes, plans to list its building at 1006 W. Main Street for sale as it looks to downsize in an era of fierce online competition.
Tracy Caufield Johnson, whose grandfather started the business, said 2019 is likely Caufield's final Halloween season in its longtime location.
She said the business can no longer justify such a large retail footprint in Portland as it loses sales to online competitors. (Caufield's also sells through its own website).
"Now people can do that at a touch of a button, and it's there the next day. We've been noticing a decline for several years now," she told WDRB in an interview Tuesday. "...Without having the support of the community coming into the brick and mortar stores, we just can't support this big location."
Johnson said the hope is that by selling the building, Caufield's can continue on a smaller scale. Plans are "very fluid" right now.
"We plan on still being here, and still doing business in some form," she said.
Caufield's is celebrating its 99th anniversary this year. It started when Keran Caufield Sr., an Irish immigrant, opened a photography business on South Third Street in 1920. He later invested $15 he received in an accident settlement to begin selling magic tricks and practical joke items in the waiting room. It didn't take long for the novelty business to take over.
Today Caufield's goes beyond magic, jokes and costumes; it's also one of the largest theatrical distributors in the country. It has also been a long-time sponsor of many Halloween events in the area.
Johnson said the building, valued at $625,450 for tax purposes, has potential for reuse.
"We feel our building is in a great location in a very up and coming area of town," she said.
