LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some cans of Chef Boyardee cans of chicken and rice sold in Kentucky and two other states are being recalled.
The USDA says Conagra Brands, Inc. issued the recall of more than 2,800 pounds of its chicken and rice because of a labeling mix-up that could lead to consumption of potential allergens. The affected products are labeled and marketed as a chicken and rice-based product but actually contain beef ravioli.
Cans of the product were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019, and include 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables,” according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.
The items have a package code of 210090151050045L, a best by date of July 8, 2020, and were shipped to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.
The company said they were alerted to the problem after consumers complained of opening up the product labeled as “rice with chicken & vegetables,” only to discover beef ravioli. No one has reported getting sick, but the products may contain milk and wheat, which is not declared on the label.
Anyone who purchased recalled products are being told to either throw it away or return it to place of purchase for a refund. Additional questions should be directed to Conagra’s manager of quality at (800)-921-7404, or to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.
