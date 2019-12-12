LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Chevrolet has not started building its 2020 Corvette yet, but the car has already sold out for the upcoming calendar year.
General Motors President Barry Engle made the announcement this week to Motor Trend. The company turned the 2020 Corvette into a mid-engine sports car, and the public has clearly responded with its affinity for the vehicle.
Building the Corvette, which typically start around $60,000, was delayed by the recent United Auto Workers strike.
Chevrolet can make around 40,000 Corvettes at its Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory in 2020, Motor Trend reports.
Related Stories:
- Get an up close and personal look at the all-new 2020 Corvette
- IMAGES | 2020 Corvette on display
- GM workers take strike directly to dealerships
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.