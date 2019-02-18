(FOX NEWS) -- If you subscribe to brunch, you're familiar with the religious following behind chicken and waffles. Well, just in time for National Cereal Day, the sweet and savory dish is being turned into a cereal.
That's right -- on March 7, Post's Chicken and Waffle Honey "Brunches" of Oats will hit store shelves exclusively at Walmart. Mimosas not included.
While there's no actual poultry in this shelf-stable cereal, there are drumstick-like crunchies in the box. It's unclear exactly what this tastes like because the packaging just says "naturally and artificially flavored," but according to junk food Instagrammer @canadiancandyhunters, "It's real and spectacular!" Enough said.
🚨 Here's a close up of the cereal (along with the front and back of the box)! It's real and it's spectacular! Tried it last night. Check out my story for a closer look at all it's chicken and waffles goodness 🥞🐔 . . . . . . . . . . . #postcereal #chickenandwaffles #maplesyrup #honeybunchesofoats #wtf #cereal #limitededition #breakfast #chicken #waffles #honeybrunchesofoats
To crush any speculations that this might just be a supremely early April Fools' gag, The Daily Meal reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson confirmed that this is indeed a real life thing. It's launching alongside another variety, too: Maple Bacon Donut.
