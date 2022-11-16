LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek.
There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant.
"Chipotlanes are the digital drive thru of the future and a key piece of our growth strategy as we plan to more than double our restaurant count over the long term to achieve 7,000 restaurants or more in North America," said Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chipotle's chief development officer.
It's located on 7710 Bardstown Road with hours of 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Chipotle is hiring for its Fern Creek location. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.