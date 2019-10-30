LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has announced a $300 million renovation coming to the racetrack in 2021.
The renovations include installing 4,700 permanent stadium seats, building a hotel and historical racing machine facility in the track's first turn as well as making upgrades to Millionaires Row.
The plans for the hotel and historical racing facility were announced in August. The seven-story hotel will reportedly feature 156 rooms and trackside suites, which will offer private balconies and covered views of the entire track. The historical racing facility, based inside the hotel, will feature 900 historical racing machines, according to the news release.
"We took exceptional consideration with the design approach to this project to ensure that the addition will seamlessly enhance and complement the historic nature and iconic aesthetic of Churchill Downs," track President Kevin Flanery said in the news release. "Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind venue not just for Derby week, but for the public benefit of our community and visitors of Louisville to enjoy throughout the year.”
The hotel will also house a sports bar, VIP lounge and multiple year-round dining venues.
The project, which will create roughly 5,500 new reserved seating options for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks, is still pending the final approval of a Kentucky Tourism Development Incentive Act.
