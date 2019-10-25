LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America is getting a big donation from Churchill Downs in increase services for women in recovery.
According to a news release from Churchill Downs, the racetrack is donating $50,000 to the organization to help it expand its services to women in Manchester, Kentucky by opening a new "Freedom House" center there.
"Churchill Downs is committed to serving the men, women, children and families across Kentucky who need our support the most," said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement. "We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the transformative, inspiring work that Volunteers of America is doing on behalf of some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable citizens."
Volunteers of America Freedom House locations provide residential treatment for women who are either pregnant or have children, who suffer from drug or alcohol dependency. According to the news release, the centers offer individual, group and family counseling, drug and alcohol dependency education, parenting classes, life skills training, nutrition classes, vocational training, employment services and childcare services.
Volunteers of America already operates three Freedom House locations in Louisville. A fourth center is expected to open in Manchester, Kentucky, on Nov. 25.
Friday's Churchill Downs donation is expected to go toward the opening of that fourth location.
"This donation will allow us to expand our services beyond Louisville in a significant and life-changing way," said Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteers of America, in a statement. "Thanks to Churchill Downs' generosity, we will be able to assist even more Kentuckians who are struggling with addiction and give them the tools, resources and support they need to get back on their feet."
Staff at Churchill Downs spent Friday morning volunteering at the Volunteers of America Shelby Street Campus in Louisville. During that time, they met with some of the individuals currently benefiting from VOA's treatment and recovery program.
