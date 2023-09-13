LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs topped off its re-envisioned Paddock on Wednesday.
The racetrack held a ceremony Wednesday morning as they placed the final steel beam for the redesigned Paddock.
SIGNING OF THE BEAM | People were invited to sign the final steel beam before it is placed inside the paddock at Churchill Downs. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1Cc6AtaaUv— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) September 13, 2023
The $200 million expansion will increase the capacity inside The Paddock from 1,000 people to 2,400 people.
The project is also expected to create more than 3,600 new premium reserved seats and more than 3,200 new standing room-only tickets, along with new club spaces.
CELEBRATING CHANGE | Officials with Churchill Downs and the city gather to place the final steel beam of the re-envisioned paddock. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hkD4xFvv1W— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) September 13, 2023
"The Paddock redesign will enhance the guest experience for every single person who walks through these gates in maybe one of our most transformative projects of all time," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs.
The September Meet starts Thursday, Sept. 14, at Churchill Downs and runs through Oct. 1.
Related stories:
- Louisville businesses betting on getting a boost from sports wagering
- New road construction designed to calm Central Avenue, but neighbors worry it will cause confusion
- Kentucky Derby 149 brings thousands to a new experience at Churchill Downs
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.