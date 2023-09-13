LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs topped off its re-envisioned Paddock on Wednesday.

The racetrack held a ceremony Wednesday morning as they placed the final steel beam for the redesigned Paddock.

The $200 million expansion will increase the capacity inside The Paddock from 1,000 people to 2,400 people.

The project is also expected to create more than 3,600 new premium reserved seats and more than 3,200 new standing room-only tickets, along with new club spaces.

"The Paddock redesign will enhance the guest experience for every single person who walks through these gates in maybe one of our most transformative projects of all time," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs.

Aerial view of construction at Churchill Downs, September 13, 2023

Aerial view of construction at Churchill Downs, September 13, 2023. (Image by: Chad Kantlehner / WDRB)

The September Meet starts Thursday, Sept. 14, at Churchill Downs and runs through Oct. 1.

