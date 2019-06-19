LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Churchill Downs Inc. will offer off-track betting on horse races at a members-only private club in the works in downtown Louisville.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday approved Churchill Downs’ request to place 12 self-service simulcasting terminals at the club, called the Louisville Thoroughbred Society, which is planned to open "later this year" at 209 E. Main Street.
It will be the only off-track betting location for Churchill Downs other than its Derby City Gaming historical horse racing facility off Poplar Level Road.
The Louisville Thoroughbred Society is an “upscale club that will be dedicated to providing first-class services and amenities to those people interested in, invested in, and fans of the thoroughbred industry,” according to its website.
The principals of the club did not immediately respond to messages on Wednesday. It is owned by Gene McLean, Mike Schnell and David Steinbrecher, according to racing commission records.
McLean said in a press release that the approval of the Churchill Downs betting terminals represents “a tremendous step forward in all of our efforts to provide our members and guests with a premium, first-class and top-of-the-line private club that is dedicated to promoting the greatest industry and sport in the Commonwealth."
In a letter to regulators, Churchill Downs said the club presents an opportunity "to improve access to simulcast wagering to horse racing fans who live and work near the downtown area of Louisville on a year-round basis." The racing company said the hope is that it leads to wagering on horse racing and "improved customer satisfaction."
The renovation of the five-story "Hughes Lofts" building at 209 E. Main Street, including a 38,000-square-foot addition, is slated to cost $4.4 million, according to a Louisville Metro building permit.
A rooftop bar, outdoor eating areas and “Cigar Bar Smoking Pavilion” are among the amenities planned, according to the website.