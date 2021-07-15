LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More businesses are now opening up in downtown Louisville than closing, a sign that the city is on the rebound.
Louisville Downtown Partnership said new openings exceeded closures by 50%, the first time that's happened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth was largely driven by restaurants, which serve the growing number of workers and visitors returning to downtown Louisville.
New retail stores are also opening, LDP said in a news release Thursday.
At the current pace, downtown business growth could exceed the 10-year average for openings.
