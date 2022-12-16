LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 workers at about 100 Starbucks stores across the country are on strike.
That includes the location on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville where employees picketed as part of a nationwide three-day strike.
The Clarksville store is closed during the strike.
Members of Starbucks Workers United are protesting what they call unfair labor practices, including closing stores where employees voted to join the union.
"This weekend we're doubling down on striking, so if they can close stores, so can we," said Daniel Willoughby, Starbucks barista. "We're here to prove that their profit depends on us. If we're not here to do the labor for them, then they're not going to get anything from us. So, if we're not treated fairly, what's the point?"
Starbucks, which opposes the unionization effort, said Friday that the strike was having a limited impact on its stores and most remained open.
“We remain focused on working together and engaging meaningfully and directly with the union to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone, and we urge Workers United to uphold their promises to partners by moving the bargaining process forward," the company said in a statement.
This is the second widespread strike in the union's yearlong battle with the company.
More than 264 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.
Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks in about 50 stores but no agreements have been reached.
The process has been contentious. According to the National Labor Relations Board, Workers United has filed at least 446 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks since late last year, including that the company fired labor organizers and refused to bargain. The company, meanwhile, has filed 47 charges against the union, among them allegations that it defied bargaining rules when it recorded sessions and posted the recordings online.
So far, the labor disputes haven't appeared to dent Starbucks' sales. Starbucks said in November that its revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.