LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's taken the internet by a storm, and soon you'll be able to buy your very own Baby Yoda.
The Disney Store just unveiled a stuffed toy version of the popular character, known as the Child, from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian," a new series streaming on Disney Plus.
The toy isn't available until March 9, but you can preorder it online now.
Hasbro says it will come out with its own line of Baby Yoda toys sometime next year.
Disney reportedly waited to debut the plush toy until the show made its debut on Disney Plus.
