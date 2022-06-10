LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A German restaurant in southern Indiana celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
Common Haus Hall opened a new location in Jeffersonville on Spring Street. The Bavarian inspired menu focuses on comfort and creativity led by Chef Jonathan Exum.
On the first floor, there's a full-service dining area. The second floor has walk-in seating and a Biergarten with 18 drafts, a full bar and full menu with counter service. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open 4 to 11 p.m. On Sundays, Common Haus is open 2 to 10 p.m.
