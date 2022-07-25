LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community forum will be held Tuesday for public feedback on a new hospital in west Louisville.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare will host a forum at 6 p.m. July 26 to share information about the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. The campus on 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood will be a Norton Healthcare hospital along with housing Goodwill's headquarters, community organizations and services and Goodwill's headquarters.
According to a news release, the session is intended to be a two-way dialogue with representatives from both organizations. Attendees can meet with representatives to ask questions about services at the hospital, career opportunities and construction.
To register, click here.
Goodwill's Opportunity Center is expected to be completed next year. The hospital is expected to open in 2024. For updates and to follow progress on the project, visit www.GoodwillWestLouisville.com.
The Kentuckiana Works Career Center, YMCA Child Care, Legal Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kentucky College of Barbering, UofL College of Dental for dental services, Restorative Justice, Volunteers of America, and other resources including like mental health services will have space on the campus.
The hospital will offer comprehensive services including primary care for adults and pediatrics, emergency room services, inpatient care, imaging services like X-rays and CT scans along with specialty care such as women's health, cardiology, neurology and endocrinology.
The site is expected to bring 200 jobs that are expected to pay an average of $59,000, and both Goodwill and Norton said they're committed to hiring at least 25 percent minority workers to fill those spots.
