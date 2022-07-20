LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has more people splurging on things like bourbon and candy.
Beam Suntory, the makers of Kentucky's own Jim Beam, said consumers are buying more alcohol because behaviors changed during the pandemic. As more people stayed at home, they purchased more expensive alcohol brands and pre-mixed cocktails.
Of the total number of people who bought alcohol online, 54% said they made their first purchases during the pandemic.
Candy-maker Mars-Wrigley said customers are also purchasing more candy.
