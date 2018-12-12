LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of minority business owners tied to make deals to create jobs Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville.
The TriState Minority Development Council wrapped up its two-day conference at the Galt House Hotel on Wednesday. The group networks entrepreneurs with major corporations and city and state agencies in hopes of seeing their businesses thrive.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was on-hand to express support for the council.
"Our business leaders need to look like the faces of our city, so it's incredibly important for there to be diversity -- whether it be female-owned, minority-owned, handicapped-owned, veteran-owned -- for there to be participation in our local economy," Fischer said.
The TriState council represents minority-owned businesses in Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.
