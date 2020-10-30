LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World shipping giant UPS and the union that represents its pilots are worried about an uptick in positive coronavirus tests among pilots.
More than 100 UPS pilots have tested positive for the respiratory illness since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to the Independent Pilots Association (IPA). At any given time, 30 to 70 pilots are having to quarantine for various reasons related to the virus, IPA spokesperson Brian Gaudet said Friday.
In a quarterly earnings call earlier in the week, UPS CEO Carol Tomé also express concerned that an increase in COVID-19 cases could lead to service disruptions for customers. But, to date, that has not happened.
Also this week, IPA President Robert Travis penned a letter to Tomé saying in part that the company is not currently during enough to protect its pilots from the virus.
"While, at our urging, the Company has offered limited testing, what is being offered currently is woefully inadequate, and leaves the pilot group exposed to the rampant transmission of the virus while at work," Travis wrote.
According to Gaudet, pilots are not being tested enough, and contact tracing has been inconsistent.
"Every pilot for UPS who is flying into or out of Louisville is not being tested before they leave for their flight or before they come home to their families," he said.
For its part, UPS said the claims by the IPA are "baseless" and have provided necessary PPE and safety measures for pilots and crew.
"We have allowed our pilots to request alternate flight schedules, provided them with free, rapid COVID-19 testing and worked with government entities to ensure our crews' safe and healthy transit through nations around the world," UPS spokesman Mike Mangeot said.
UPS employs around 3,000 pilots with more than 380 flights on average in and out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International every day.
In September, UPS and the IPA agreed to a labor contract that extends through 2023.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.