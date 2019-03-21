LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cough syrup sold under the Dollar General brand name has been recalled because it could contain harmful bacteria.
According to a notice on the FDA's website, New York-based Kingston Pharma, LLC is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus after learning it could potentially be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans.
The bacteria can cause two forms of gastrointestinal illness: one illness can cause vomiting, and the other can lead to diarrhea. The FDA says in most cases, the illnesses caused by the bacteria are mild, but there have been some fatal cases.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far in connection with the use of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.
The affected bottles were distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores. The product is packaged in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.
According to the FDA, the potential for contamination was noted after audit testing revealed the presence the bacteria in some bottles of the product. One in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus, and two in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus circulans.
Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.
Anyone who bought the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.