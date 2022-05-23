LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An new internet company officially breaks ground on its regional headquarters in Kentucky.
Kinetic will set up shop in the University of Kentucky's Coldstream Research Campus in Lexington.
Over the next few years, the company will have fiber internet in every county it serves in the state.
In the last three years, Kinetic invested more than $211 million to expand broadband internet access.
When the building is complete, it will help serve the company across 18 states. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.