LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Matthews boutique is closing its doors.
The owner of Crush Boutique announced on the business's official Facebook page that it will be shutting its doors.
The boutique is located at 12123 Shelbyville Road, near Juneau Drive.
Owner Debbie Russell posted the following message on Facebook:
Crush Boutique Friends & Family,
All good things must come to an end...
After eight amazing years, I have decided to close the doors of Crush Boutique. I can't thank everyone enough for all the love and support over the years. I will forever be grateful for every person that has walked through the door. I consider so many of you not just customers, but dear friends. This was not an easy decision, but it was the best decision for my family as we move into an exciting new phase of our lives.
It has definitely taken a village to run Crush. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best "Crush Girls" I could ask for and I will always be thankful for my amazing Crush Family. You treated my little store like it was your own. I love you all from the bottom of my heart!
Mostly, I want to thank my family. Their support and love means the world to me. Doug, Paige, Grant & Grace, I love you more than words can say!
If you have a Crush gift card, please redeem it! We have plenty of great merchandise in the store and more shipments coming this week. Everything will be on sale, including the displays and fixtures.
Hugs & (Hershey) Kisses,
Debbie
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.