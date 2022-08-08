LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair.
Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specialized in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza.
NOW OPEN: Gold Sweet Bakery has opened its doors in Lyndon (corner of Lyndon Ln. and New LaGrange Rd). It’s a Cuban bakery with tons of sweet treats as well as Cuban sandwiches and pizza. @WDRBNews 4pm pic.twitter.com/AbAqiCB1wu— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) August 8, 2022
The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the owners moved to Louisville from Cuba, where they were bakers.
The owners said they've always dreamt of opening their own authentic Cuban bakery in the U.S.
Some of their specialties include flan, coconut torts, and Volovan biscuits.
Gold Sweet Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
