LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors.
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break.
The store said it will now focus on online sales and pop-ups.
Da•da said to be on the lookout for updates on discounts.
The owner also thanked shoppers for supporting the brick-and-mortar location for more than five years.
